Mandi Ahmedgarh: Sweetmeat sellers bear brunt of LSD, low milk yield

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 23

The impact of lumpy skin disease outbreak on milk production has increased the troubles of dairy owners and sweetmeat sellers ahead of the festive season.

While they have to pay 20 per cent extra for buffalo milk, consumers also fear transmission of virus among humans through milk and milk products.

Sweetmeat sellers, led by Chanan Chaudhary, president, Ahmedgarh Halwai Union, said: “We are suffering losses due to the steep hike in cost of production of sweets and fall in sales owing to panic about LSD infection.

“We have to pay 20% extra for buffalo milk as its availability has become scarce due to the fall in cow milk production,” said Chaudhary adding that many shopkeepers were forced to throw sweets as there were no buyers.

Assistant Commissioner (Food Safety) Rakhi Vinayak said Commissioner Food and Drugs Administration (Punjab) Abhinav Trikha had directed officials to ensure purity in all eatables. Consequently, separate teams of officials supervised by Kanwardeep Singh, District Food Safety Officer, Malerkotla, have been deployed to keep a close watch on the production and supply of milk products. “We have collected samples of food items and sent these to the state laboratory for testing,” said Vinayak.

#Lumpy Skin Disease