Swimming body to conduct trials at PAU on June 4

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 31

The Punjab Swimming Association (PSA) will hold trials to select the state’s swimming and water polo teams (men and women) here at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) swimming pool on June 4 from 9 am onwards.

Selected swimmers will take part in the 76th Senior National Aquatic (Diving and Water Polo) Championship to be held at Bengaluru from June 21 to 25 and swimming events from July 2 to 5 at Hyderabad.

Balraj Sharma, honorary general secretary, PSA, said swimmers qualifying the timings sent by the Swimming Federation of India would be considered for the final selection of the team.