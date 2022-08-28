Swine flu: 6 test positive in a month

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, August 27

In August, a total of six positive cases of swine flu were reported from Ludhiana district and presently one patient is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The country has seen a spike in the swine flu cases this year, while lockdown and social distancing during the last two years amidst the pandemic meant fewer cases.

Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur confirmed the same and said six positive cases of swine flu have been reported so far from the district. The Health Department conducts surveys and meets the family members and close contacts of the patients.

“The department is already alert and instructions have been issued to keep a close watch over the symptomatic patients and since the symptoms for both swine flu and Covid are alike, people need to be cautious,” she said.

Swine flu is a droplet infection and can spread from one person to another. Those having the flu should avoid going to crowded places. If a patient tests negative for Covid, he/she must get themselves tested for swine flu as well since the symptoms are quite similar.

“One should always cover their mouth and nose while sneezing. Always wash hands after coming from outside and avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth too often as this can lead to your contracting the disease,” the Civil Surgeon said.

A medicine expert further added that viruses usually spread during monsoons but the ‘immunity debt’ due to the pandemic and the increased sensitisation towards health triggered due it can be the two reasons why there is an increase in the number of swine flu cases being reported across the country.

“People should pay attention towards their immunity and eat vitamin C enriched fruits and vegetables. Avoid eating from outside and stay hydrated by drinking lots of water. Do not give exercise a miss,” he said.