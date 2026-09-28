Swine flu cases cross 100-mark in Ludhiana; health officials urge caution

Ludhiana district has recorded at least 105 swine flu cases — the highest in the state — according to sources in the Punjab Health Department.

However, the district health authorities refused to divulge details on the number of positive cases reported so far.

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Meanwhile, sources in the district confirmed that the count had crossed the 100-mark. Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) has already treated nearly 50 swine flu patients this season, according to sources. Instructions have been issued by the Health Department to create flu corners at all hospitals. The Civil Hospital has earmarked three flu corners.

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Civil Surgeon Ramandeep Kaur appealed to the public to remain alert and said timely recognition of symptoms, appropriate medical advice and early management could help prevent complications. She said symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, headache and fatigue should not be ignored.

She advised the public to maintain personal hygiene, wash hands frequently, cover their faces while coughing or sneezing and avoid close contact with persons suffering from flu-like symptoms. She appealed to people to avoid self-medication.

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Health Dept steps up awareness campaign

The mass media team of the Health Department is conducting awareness sessions on H1N1 (swine flu) at Aam Aadmi Clinics with the aim of educating the general public about early identification of symptoms and preventive measures. A recent session was organised at Aam Aadmi Clinic at Salem Tabri during which the team explained that swine flu was a type of influenza infection that primarily affected the respiratory system and might cause symptoms similar to seasonal flu.

Suspected patients told to avoid crowded spots

Those experiencing flu-like symptoms were advised, as far as possible, to limit close contact with others and avoid crowded places while unwell.

Special emphasis was laid on the need for greater caution among pregnant women, young children, elderly persons and individuals with underlying health conditions.

Key Symptoms

Fever (often with sudden onset, sometimes with chills)

Cough and sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Body aches and headache

Fatigue and weakness

Occasionally, vomiting or diarrhea (more common in children)