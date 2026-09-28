DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Swine flu cases cross 100-mark in Ludhiana; health officials urge caution

Swine flu cases cross 100-mark in Ludhiana; health officials urge caution

District records highest cases in state; hospitals told to create flu corners

article_Author
Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:32 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative photo
Advertisement

Ludhiana district has recorded at least 105 swine flu cases — the highest in the state — according to sources in the Punjab Health Department.

However, the district health authorities refused to divulge details on the number of positive cases reported so far.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, sources in the district confirmed that the count had crossed the 100-mark. Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) has already treated nearly 50 swine flu patients this season, according to sources. Instructions have been issued by the Health Department to create flu corners at all hospitals. The Civil Hospital has earmarked three flu corners.

Advertisement

Civil Surgeon Ramandeep Kaur appealed to the public to remain alert and said timely recognition of symptoms, appropriate medical advice and early management could help prevent complications. She said symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, headache and fatigue should not be ignored.

She advised the public to maintain personal hygiene, wash hands frequently, cover their faces while coughing or sneezing and avoid close contact with persons suffering from flu-like symptoms. She appealed to people to avoid self-medication.

Advertisement

Health Dept steps up awareness campaign

The mass media team of the Health Department is conducting awareness sessions on H1N1 (swine flu) at Aam Aadmi Clinics with the aim of educating the general public about early identification of symptoms and preventive measures. A recent session was organised at Aam Aadmi Clinic at Salem Tabri during which the team explained that swine flu was a type of influenza infection that primarily affected the respiratory system and might cause symptoms similar to seasonal flu.

Suspected patients told to avoid crowded spots

Those experiencing flu-like symptoms were advised, as far as possible, to limit close contact with others and avoid crowded places while unwell.

Special emphasis was laid on the need for greater caution among pregnant women, young children, elderly persons and individuals with underlying health conditions.

Key Symptoms 
Fever (often with sudden onset, sometimes with chills)
Cough and sore throat
Runny or stuffy nose
Body aches and headache
Fatigue and weakness
Occasionally, vomiting or diarrhea (more common in children)
Precautions to be taken
Hand hygiene: Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based sanitiser.
Respiratory etiquette: Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or elbow while coughing or sneezing.
Masks: Wear a mask in crowded places, especially if you or those around you have flu-like symptoms.
Avoid close contact: Maintain distance from individuals showing symptoms of respiratory illness.
Isolation if unwell: Stay home and avoid work, school, or public gatherings if you develop symptoms.
Vaccination: Consider the seasonal flu vaccine, particularly for high-risk groups, after consulting your physician.
Do not self-medicate: Avoid taking antiviral drugs or antibiotics without medical advice.
Nutrition and rest: Maintain adequate hydration, a balanced diet, and sufficient rest to support immunity

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts