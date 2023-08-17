Swollen Sutlej worries residents

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 16

As the Sutlej swells, residents of nearby villages are worried and continue to keep a vigil on its water level.

Residents of Garhi Fazal that is located on the riverbank said the department concerned should take concrete measures for strengthening the dhussi bundh.

Garhi Fazal resident Gurnam Singh said, “The water level of the river has risen, thus, we have urged the authorities to strengthen the dhussi bundh. But, no concrete measures have been taken in this regard so far.” He further said that they were keeping a vigil on the flow of the water so that timely measures can be taken, if required.

When the Sutlej witnessed a rapid rise in its water level last month, villagers had started taking measures to safeguard the dhussi bundh.

The swollen river had damaged a big portion of the embankment in 2019, but the villagers had taken timely measures to protect remaining part of the dhussi bundh to avoid floods.

Another local resident, Laddi, said, “When I went to the riverbank at Kasabad village, it seemed that the water level has risen today.”

Despite repeated attempts, Executive Engineer of Irrigation Department Akash Aggarwal could not be contacted for his comments.