Tailor booked for sacrilege bid at Sarabha village gurdwara in Ludhiana

Mahesh Sharma

Raikot, May 8

The Jodhan police have arrested a youth of Chaminda village for allegedly attempting to commit sacrilege at Gurdwara Nanak Darbar Sadda Patti at Sarabha village on Saturday night.

The police have also recovered a Verna car used by the youth in committing crime and some sacred books, besides a sharp-edged weapon (kirach) lying in the vehicle.

Though the exact reason behind the blasphemous act of the youth, identified as Satnam Singh, alias Konty, resident of Chaminda village, is yet to be ascertained, the investigating team has ruled out involvement of any agency or disruptive forces in the incident.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Satnam Singh had been mentally upset for a long time and used to physically assault members of his family, including his mother and sister.

The DSP, Dakha, Jatinderjit Singh informed that the Jodhan police, led by SHO Davinder Kumar, had nabbed Satnam Singh when he was trying to leave the area during twilight on Sunday.

Perusal of an FIR registered under Sections 295 and 511 of the IPC at the Jodhan police station on Sunday morning revealed that Konty, a tailor of Chaminda village, had entered the ‘dewan hal’l at about 7.25 pm on Saturday and later attempted to commit sacrilege. However Granthi Balbir Singh of Dango village and his assistant Gurdev Singh of Rajpur village in Mohali district prevented him from reaching Guru Granth Sahib. Satnam Singh was alleged to have rummaged through items lying in the ‘dewan hall’, including small swords (Siri Sahib) and utensils used for distributing parsad.

Ruling out the possibility of involvement of some anti-national agencies or disruptive forces in the incident, DSP Jatinder Singh said preliminary investigations had revealed that the accused had been mentally upset for a long time. “Though the investigating team is yet to ascertain the exact trigger behind the blasphemous act of the accused, preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had got a CT scan of his brain done from a private hospital at Ludhiana on Saturday, which showed some deviations from the normal. Earlier too he was reported to have manhandled members of his family, including mother and sister, multiple times,” said Jatinder Singh.

Financial instability due to changed lifestyle and heavy borrowings, followed by alleged drug addiction were cited to be other reasons behind unusual behaviour of the accused.

