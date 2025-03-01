Tailor dies by ‘suicide’

A tailor died under suspicious circumstances at his residence in Bhattian Colony yesterday. The deceased reportedly died by suicide by hanging himself from an iron rod. The police is also investigating his (deceased) relationship with a woman with whom he had an affair.

The deceased has been identified as Harjinder Pal Singh. The deceased’s mother Manju said that she had two sons and Harjinder used to work as a tailor. Manju said that as per her routine she gave tea to her son in the morning and went to work. When she returned from work in the evening, she saw that the room was open. Her son was hanging from an iron rod and she immediately raised an alarm and someone informed the police.

Manju added that she also found photos of her son with a married woman on his mobile. She didn’t know if the said woman had any role that forced her son to end his life.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, according to investigating officer ASI Davinder Singh, further investigation in the case had been launched.