DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / Tailor dies by ‘suicide’

Tailor dies by ‘suicide’

A tailor died under suspicious circumstances at his residence in Bhattian Colony yesterday. The deceased reportedly died by suicide by hanging himself from an iron rod. The police is also investigating his (deceased) relationship with a woman with whom he...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:32 AM Mar 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A tailor died under suspicious circumstances at his residence in Bhattian Colony yesterday. The deceased reportedly died by suicide by hanging himself from an iron rod. The police is also investigating his (deceased) relationship with a woman with whom he had an affair.

The deceased has been identified as Harjinder Pal Singh. The deceased’s mother Manju said that she had two sons and Harjinder used to work as a tailor. Manju said that as per her routine she gave tea to her son in the morning and went to work. When she returned from work in the evening, she saw that the room was open. Her son was hanging from an iron rod and she immediately raised an alarm and someone informed the police.

Manju added that she also found photos of her son with a married woman on his mobile. She didn’t know if the said woman had any role that forced her son to end his life.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, according to investigating officer ASI Davinder Singh, further investigation in the case had been launched.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper