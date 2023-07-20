Tajpur Road’s dilapidated stretch endangers commuters

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, July 19

Amid the current rainy season, the condition of a stretch of Tajpur Road outside the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation (MC) has significantly deteriorated, posing a serious risk of fatal accidents. Despite long-standing demands from residents and traders, the badly damaged section of Tajpur Road remains unrepaired.

The swirling dust clouds created by passing vehicles cause numerous difficulties for commuters, particularly those riding two-wheelers. Last year, a group of traders had appealed to the MLA from the Sahnewal constituency, Hardeep Singh Mundian, for the urgent recarpeting of the road. However, the road was not repaired even before the onset of the rainy season this year.

Some residents and traders at Hundal Chowk, Bhamian, expressed disappointment with the persistently poor condition of the road, which has remained unaddressed for several years. Despite the urgent need for road recarpeting, no required actions have been taken. Furthermore, no repair work was carried out by the responsible department prior to the rainy season, ignoring the safety of commuters.

Satwinder Singh, a resident, highlighted that numerous accidents had already occurred on the road, filled with large potholes. He said residents and traders had previously raised their concerns to elected representatives but no progress had been made to date. Instead, politicians had merely provided assurances.

He said the government should take necessary measures for early repair of the damaged stretch.

Dharminder Kumar, a resident of the Tajpur Road area, expressed concern about the long-standing dilapidated condition of the main road. The presence of deep potholes on the road frequently causes two-wheelers and e-rickshaws to lose balance. Considering the fact that thousands of people rely on the road for their daily commuting, the government should prioritise the recarpeting or reconstruction of the stretch.

PWD’s SDO Amit Soni said a sewerage line was previously installed on a section near Hundal Chowk on Tajpur Road. He said a proposal had been submitted to the government for the repair of the particular stretch as part of a link road programme.