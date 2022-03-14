Take action on allegations of encroachment on park by LIT Chairman: NGT to DC, MC

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, March 13

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued orders to the District Magistrate (Deputy Commissioner) and Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, to take immediate remedial action on the allegations of encroachment on a public park by the LIT Chairman, Raman Balasubramnium, who had put in papers on Friday.

Disposing of the petition filed by the Council of Engineers (CoE) president Kapil Arora on the issue, the Principal Bench of NGT, comprising Justice Brijesh Sethi and Dr Afroz Ahmad, took note of the allegations levelled by the petitioner that Raman Balasubramanium had made an illegal door opening at the rear of his residence which opens directly into the park (adjoining H No 273-G, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar) and the park is being used for parking vehicles and putting a generator set.

“In view of the above, we direct the District Magistrate and Municipal Commissioner, Ludhiana, to look into the grievance of the applicant (petitioner) and take remedial action in accordance with law following due process. The application is disposed of accordingly. A copy of this order, along with a copy of the complaint, be forwarded to the District Magistrate and Municipal Commissioner, Ludhiana, and Ludhiana Improvement Trust by email for compliance,” the NGT said in its orders made on March 11, 2022.

In his petition, Arora had contended that the CoE was constrained to approach the NGT as both the LIT, which had developed the colony, and the MC, to whom the colony was handed over for maintenance, had failed to act and remove encroachment on the park. “Both the LIT and MC have put the onus for action in the matter on each other,” he had maintained.

Asserting that even after being aware of the fact that such blatant encroachment is contempt of orders of the High Court and the NGT, the state government (Principal Secretary, Local Government) as well as the MC and LIT had failed to act till date on this illegal action of the LIT Chairman, who had deliberately encroached upon the public park and converted it into a car parking and site for installation of generator set.