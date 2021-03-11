Take part in ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dian-2022’, DC urges Ludhiana residents

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 20

Calling upon all Ludhianvis to join hands and revive the ‘sports culture’ in Punjab, Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik today said the endeavour of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to organise mega sporting event ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dian-2022’ should be made successful by all stakeholders.

She urged all Ludhiana residents, sportspersons, sports lovers and players to participate in this mega event in large numbers.

While chairing a meeting in this regard, the Deputy Commissioner said that ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dian-2022’ will be kickstarted from Jalandhar by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on August 29.

She said the mega sporting event would be held in various age groups, including under-14, under-17 and under-21, besides open groups between the age group of 21 and 40, 41 and 50 & above 50 years of age. She said the online registration was available on a special portal “www.punjabkhedmela2022.in” and the online and offline period for various sports disciplines would be remain in process till August 25. The offline registration can be made in District Sports Officer’s office.

She said the block level tournaments (in all 13 blocks of district Ludhiana) will be held from September 1 to 7 with games volleyball, athletics, football, kabaddi, kho-Kho and tug of war, while district level tournaments taking place from September 12 to 22 would have games athletics, football, kabaddi, kho-kho, volleyball, handball, softball, judo, roller skating, gatka, kick boxing, hockey, netball, badminton, basketball, power lifting, lawn tennis, wrestling, swimming, boxing, table tennis and weight lifting. Similarly, the state-level tournaments starting from October 10 to 21 will include all district level games, plus kick boxing, archery, shooting, chess, rowing, gymnastics, fencing and power lifting.

The DC also directed all concerned departments to ensure maximum participation of students/players/ sportspersons as they had enormous talent and energy, which could be utilised to clinch more medals at national and international level events.