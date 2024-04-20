Take permission for vehicles in road shows, orders DEO

Ludhiana, April 19
District Election Officer Sakshi Sawhney, Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal, and MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi on Friday directed political parties to ensure taking prior permission of the vehicles being used in road shows.
Presiding over a meeting with the political parties in Bachat Bhawan here, the DEO said the convoys of vehicles in the road shows must have a gap of 100m after 10 vehicles to ensure road safety. She said that flying squad and static surveillance teams would keep vigil on their activities and any kind of violation will be dealt with strictly. She also advised political parties to refrain from campaigning in religious places, and if their candidate is found paying obeisance while wearing any party symbols/slogans, it will be considered a violation of the model code of conduct.
