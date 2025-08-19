Take proactive steps for smooth paddy procurement, Gajjan Majra tells officials

With an intent to minimise problems faced by farmers and commission agents during the upcoming paddy procurement season, officials of the government procurement agencies and the Ahmedgarh Market Committee have been advised to take proactive measures regarding cleaning, purchasing and lifting of food grain during the forthcoming paddy procurement season.

Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra stated this during a meeting with the officials.

Market Committee Chairman Kamaljit Singh Ubhi said commission agents, led by newly elected president of the Aarthia Union Manoj Sharma, had brought into his notice problems usually faced by them during the procurement season. Issues faced by commission agents were also discussed during the meeting, following which the officials of the procurement agencies and the Market Committee were advised to take proactive measures to reduce problems being faced by farmers and commission agents.

Better civic amenities, including safe drinking water, uninterrupted power supply at grain markets, proper resting spaces and cleanliness, were cited among areas of focus during the procurement season.

The commission agents also announced that necessary arrangements for protecting crops from weather adversaries during procurement would be made during every season.

Justifying demands raised by the commission agents and farmers, Gajjan Majra said rank and file in the administration had been advised to react promptly to issues raised by the commission agents and minimise problems being faced by the farmers and traders.