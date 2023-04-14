Take steps, submit action-taken report: NGT to depts, MC chief

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 13

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued directions to the state PCB, CPCB, and the MC Commissioner to take necessary steps and submit an action-taken report within one month as the carcass utilisation plant remains non-functional.

Environmental activist Col JS Gill (retd) had earlier filed an application with the NGT requesting that the carcass utilisation plant be immediately made operational. Colonel Gill said though the plant had been built at a significant public cost, it remained non-functional due to public agitation on the ground that foul smell would be generated. The applicant claimed that such odours could be mitigated by implementing appropriate measures.

“In the absence of the utilisation plant, significant pollution is being generated, as a contractor is unscientifically processing 50-100 dead animals in Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts, generating a substantial amount of unpleasant odour,” he said.

During the hearing on April 12, the NGT directed that in the interest of protection of environment, the state PCB, CPCB and the Ludhiana MC Commissioner in coordination with any other department/experts may take necessary steps in the matter and file an action-taken report within one month. The state PCB would be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance. The applicant would be free to present his viewpoint to the committee in view of his past initiatives on the subject. The compliance report may specify measures taken to control channelised or diffused emissions, including odour control, setting up of the ETP, providing plantations and other measures.