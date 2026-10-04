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Home / Ludhiana / Talent on display as Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan district games enter Day 6 in Ludhiana

Talent on display as Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan district games enter Day 6 in Ludhiana

Players vie for top honours in various disciplines during the competition in Ludhiana

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:54 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Players during a basketball match in Ludhiana on Saturday. Photo: Inderjeet Verma
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The district-level games under Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan entered the sixth day on Saturday as players vied for top honours in various disciplines.

In girls’ under-14 kickboxing events at Government Senior Secondary School, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Yamini secured the first position in the -28 kg category. Sunaha bagged the gold medal in the -32 kg category, Harveen Kaur in -37 kg, Sunidhi Ghosh in -42 kg, Khushmaya in -47 kg and Karvi Sachdeva clinched the top spot on the podium in the +47 kg category.

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At Guru Nanak Stadium, basketball competitions saw keen contests as Delhi Public School defeated Doraha Public School 29-14 in the girls’ U17 category. Guru Nanak Public School, Model Town, defeated Akal Academy 6-0, and Green Land School, Civil City, logged a 14-8 victory against Hari Krishan School.

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In the U-17 boys’ category, Dynamic Club defeated Arya School 14-0, DGS Academy beat BCM Arya School 25-11, Miri Piri defeated Second Club 22-10 and Velocity Club registered a 33-15 win over SPS Academy.

In the softball semifinals at SCD Government College for Boys, PM Shri School, Kasabad, defeated Government Senior Secondary School, Malla, 15-3 in the girls’ U14 category. Coaching Centre Malla defeated Government Senior Secondary School, Rakba, 9-3. In the U17 girls’ quarterfinals, Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill, defeated RS Model Senior Secondary School 33-18. PM Shri Kasabad won 10-0 against Universal International School and Teja Singh Swatantra Memorial School defeated BCM School, Focal Point, 18-2. Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Malla, defeated Government Senior Secondary School, Sangowal, 7-0.

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At Touch Fencing Club, Dugri-Dhandra Road, the fencing competitions continued with full enthusiasm. In the boys’ U14 category, Karan Kumar won the gold medal in the epee event. Anant Batra finished first in the foil event and Namandeep Singh stood atop the podium in sabre.

In the U17 category, Satnam won the epee event, Kulwinder Singh the sabre event and Aarav clinched the gold medal in foil.

At the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Stadium, PAU, Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Mundian Kalan, emerged as the champion in the U-14 girls’ category.

In the U-17 girls’ category, Chachrauri claimed the first position, followed by Coaching Centre Jalaldiwal in second place and Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Mundian Kalan, in third.

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