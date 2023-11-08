Talent on display at PAU youth festival

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 7

Culture and creativity took the spotlight as the main stage events commenced at the eight-day Inter-College Youth Festival at Punjab Agricultural University(PAU) on Tuesday.

A spirited cultural procession featured themes encompassing natural resource conservation, no-burn agriculture, agricultural products, historical invasions, valor of freedom fighters, folk legends, secularism, peaceful co-existence, importance of native languages, beauty of diversity and Punjab’s rich history and contemporary dynamics. The event also tackled pressing issues like drug abuse and the exodus of talent from the state, all with the aim of revitalising the state’s former glory.

Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Punjab’s Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare was the chief guest of the day. He highlighted the state’s rich cultural and agricultural heritage. He also announced a prize of Rs 50,000 for the ongoing youth fest.

Vice chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal underlined the festivals’ crucial role in offering students an unprecedented platform to showcase their intellectual and artistic prowess. He emphasised that youth festivals unveil new vistas of competition, all while nurturing camaraderie and participation.

Dr Nirmal Jaura, director of students' welfare, said youth fests help students to stay rooted. The post-luch event featured western solo and group performances, light vocal solos and group renditions of Indian songs.

