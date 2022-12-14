Talk on 'crime against women'

Ludhiana: CT University organised an awareness programme on drug abuse, crime against women and about traffic rules. Anurag Paul, state joint secretary of the Aam Aadmi Party, Punjab, had an interactive session with the students. Dr Kaustubh Sharma, IGP, Ludhiana, Anita Darshi, ADC, Ludhiana, presided over the event as chief guests and addressed the students. The main aim of the event was to aware the students regarding the issues which were escalating rapidly.
Lecture on food adulteration
The Eco Club of Malwa Central College of Education for Women here organised an extension lecture on the theme 'Food Adulteration'. Resource person Kusum Lata in her talk said that adulteration was a very serious problem posing health risks to many in India. She sensitised the audience with various ways by which adulterated food could be diagnosed. Dr Naginder Kaur, Principal of the college, congratulated the organisers and expressed gratitude to Kusum Lata.
Meditation hall inaugurated
Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management observed ground breaking ceremony (Bhoomi Pujan) for building new block in the college and also the newly built meditation hall was inaugurated. The chairman of the governing body, SACCM, SP Oswal, was present on the occasion. DK Sindwani, secretary, governing body, was also present and expressed their sense of joy for this new development in the college.
