Talwar takes over as DCC chief

Ludhiana, December 18
Sanjay Talwar and Sham Sunder Malhotra today took over as the president and senior vice-president, respectively, of Ludhiana District Congress Committee (DDC). Talwar said he would work to strengthen the party at the ground level.
“The large number of people at today’s function is proof of the fact that the masses are supporting us,” he said. PPCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring was also present during the event.
