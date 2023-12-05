Tamil Nadu men, Punjab women log victories in basketball on Day 2

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 4

Last years’ runners-up in the men’s section, Tamil Nadu and hosts Punjab in the women’s category, registered victories on the second day of the 73rd Senior National Basketball Championship being held at Guru Nanak Stadium here on Monday.

TN men proved too good for their opponents from Gujrat whom they defeated 89-45 to record their second consecutive victory. B Soorya and M Aravind Kumar contributed 13 and 11 points in the winners’ kitty. Yesterday, they had defeated Delhi 87-61 to start their title hunt on a rousing note.

In the women’s section, Kavya Singla led from the front to enable Punjab to get the better of Maharashtra (65-61). Kavya clocked in 28 points and Manmeet Kaur scored 22 points while for the losing side Durga Dharmadhikari and Siya Deodhar fought valiantly, contributing 22 and 15 points, respectively.

In other matches (men’s), in an evenly contested affair, Delhi anchored by experienced Vishesh Brighuvanshish who dunked in as many as 31 points, beat Kerala 74-72, Services thrashed Telangana 103-53, Uttar Pradesh outperformed Chhattisgarh 78-68, Chandigarh routed Uthrakhand 103-52, Goa overpowered Assam 48-24, Mizoram beat Meghalaya 82-60 and Himachal Pradesh stunned Andhra Pradesh 87-68.

In the women’s section, Rajasthan outplayed Jammu & Kashmir 71-30, Kerala prevailed over Maharashtra 61-56, Delhi outclassed Uttar Pradesh 69-61 and Karnataka overwhelmed West Bengal 81-41.

