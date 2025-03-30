Tanker ferrying carbon dioxide overturns near bus stand

A major tragedy was averted after a tanker ferrying carbon dioxide overturned on an elevated bridge near the bus stand on Friday night.

Though exact circumstances under which the tanker overturned were still a matter of investigation, sources said the driver lost control of the vehicle as one of its tyre burst.

As a result, gas started leaking but the leakage was plugged in a timely matter.

Not taking any chances, the traffic police closed a large area near the bus stand and called an earth mover to lift the tanker. Tanker driver Mantu said he was ferrying the shipment from Bathinda and had to unload the tanker in Sherpur. I lost control over the vehicle as the tanker’s tyre broke down on the bridge, said Mantu, who suffered injury near his eye and was taken out of the vehicle by passersby.

The police said had the tanker fallen off the bridge, there would have been a major tragedy.