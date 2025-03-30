DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / Tanker ferrying carbon dioxide overturns near bus stand

Tanker ferrying carbon dioxide overturns near bus stand

A major tragedy was averted after a tanker ferrying carbon dioxide overturned on an elevated bridge near the bus stand on Friday night. Though exact circumstances under which the tanker overturned were still a matter of investigation, sources said the...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 10:42 AM Mar 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Not taking any chances, the traffic police closed a large area near the bus stand on Friday.
Advertisement

A major tragedy was averted after a tanker ferrying carbon dioxide overturned on an elevated bridge near the bus stand on Friday night.

Though exact circumstances under which the tanker overturned were still a matter of investigation, sources said the driver lost control of the vehicle as one of its tyre burst.

As a result, gas started leaking but the leakage was plugged in a timely matter.

Advertisement

Not taking any chances, the traffic police closed a large area near the bus stand and called an earth mover to lift the tanker. Tanker driver Mantu said he was ferrying the shipment from Bathinda and had to unload the tanker in Sherpur. I lost control over the vehicle as the tanker’s tyre broke down on the bridge, said Mantu, who suffered injury near his eye and was taken out of the vehicle by passersby.

The police said had the tanker fallen off the bridge, there would have been a major tragedy.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper