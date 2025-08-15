DT
Home / Ludhiana / 'Tarang' helpline launched in Ludhiana to support individuals affected by drug addiction

'Tarang' helpline launched in Ludhiana to support individuals affected by drug addiction

This will act as a vital resource for affected individuals and their families, offering immediate access to counseling, treatment guidance and job opportunities
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:24 PM Aug 15, 2025 IST
File photo
On the occasion of 79th Independence Day, Information & Public Relations Aman Arora on Friday inaugurated 'Tarang Helpline' (9779175050) a dedicated initiative of the Ludhiana administration to provide psychological support, counselling and livelihood assistance for drug-affected individuals.

Arora stated that the Tarang Helpline will serve as a lifeline for individuals and families affected by drug addiction, providing immediate access to counselling, treatment guidance and livelihood opportunities. The Tarang Helpline will act as a single point of contact for individuals seeking help, their families, and informants reporting drug-related concerns. It will guide callers to the nearest Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) Clinic, de-addiction centre or rehabilitation centre based on their needs. Follow-up calls after seven days will ensure continuous monitoring of treatment progress, with daily reports submitted to a nodal officer from the Health Department for seamless coordination. The initiative also includes one-on-one and group counselling sessions, with dedicated group counselling every Saturday in Red Cross Bhawan, overseen by health department officials and supported by security and PCR teams to ensure a safe environment.

Further, to support long-term rehabilitation, the helpline will coordinate with the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE) and Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) to provide skill training, job opportunities and access to self-employment schemes tailored to individuals’ interests and skills. He added that dedicated officers from the health and police departments will ensure streamlined action on medical and drug-related complaints, with Dream Ahead submitting daily reports to nodal officers and weekly feedback to his office. Strict confidentiality of callers’ identities will be maintained to encourage open communication.

The Minister also lauded the initiative by the administration and expressed hope that it will support those in overcoming addiction and rebuilding their lives with dignity.

Freedom Fighters raise issues

Amid the celebrations, the Freedom Fighters association raised concerns over inadequate treatment during the programme, citing issues with water and fans. Chetandeep Singh, President of the association, criticised the event's organisation and demanded that families of freedom fighters receive preferential treatment. They called for reservations for these families and requested dedicated office space within the mini secretariat for their meetings. Additionally, they urged government officials to visit the homes of freedom fighters in their 90s to address their issues directly.

