Tarishi, Gurleen enter semis

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 8

Tarishi along with Gurleen Kaur, Anupaman and Sanvi won their respective matches to enter the semi finals in the girls’ singles U-17 category on the penultimate day of the District Badminton Tournament on Monday. In the quarterfinals, Trishi defeated Birti Kaur 21-12, 21-10; Gurleen trounced Achint 21-6, 21-8; Anupama edged out Gursirat 21-12, 22-24 and 21-19 while Sanvi beat Aarya 21-6, 21-15.