Tarun, Sehajpreet emerge table tennis champions

Ludhiana, November 7
Tarun Verma and Sehajpreet Kaur clinched the titles in the boys and girls U-19 category, respectively, in the Table Tennis Tournament at Shastri Hall near Guru Nanak Stadium.
In the final, Tarun registered an easy (3-0) win over Manmeet Singh while Sehajpreet sweat it out against Ishreen Kaur whom she overpowered 11-8, 8-11, 9-11, 11-7 and 11-6 to lift the winners’ trophies. Yesterday, Sehajpreet had clinched title in the girls U-17 section.
In the boys U-19 final, Aryan Sachdeva quelled a strong challenge put up by his opponent Raghav before stitching up victory in five sets 11-8, 11-7, 9-11, 8-11 and 11-7. In the veteran men’s singles (+39 years), Anupreet Bassi got the better of Gaurav Uppal 11-8, 11-7 and 11-9 whereas in the plus 49 years section, Vanshdeep beat Rakesh Grover 11-8, 11-6 and 11-7 to wrap up the titles.
HS Chhatwal, president, Ludhiana District Table Tennis Association, gave away prizes to the position holders.
