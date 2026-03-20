Tata Steel inaugurates 2nd-largest scrap steel plant in Ludhiana

Marking a significant stride in Punjab’s industrial growth, Tata Steel inaugurated its second-largest scrap-based steel plant in Ludhiana on March 20.

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Addressing the gathering, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann thanked the dignitaries and lauded Tata Steel for introducing state-of-the-art technology at the facility, which was completed in just two years. He pointed out that similar projects in developing countries typically take up to four years, making this achievement noteworthy.

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Highlighting Punjab’s industrial potential, Mann said the state’s soil nurtures everything—from small roadside vendors to large-scale industrial units like Tata Steel—reflecting its exceptional growth.

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The CM further stated that the company has invested around Rs 3,200 crore in the plant, which is expected to generate employment for nearly 3,300 people, including both men and women, thereby supporting thousands of families. He urged the youth to shun drugs and embrace employment opportunities, saying they should “replace drug needles with tiffin boxes” and contribute to the state’s progress.

“You may have come here to explore opportunities, but once you are here, you will not want to leave Punjab,” Mann added.

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He also praised Tata Group’s legacy of service to society, recalling the nationwide grief following the passing of Ratan Tata Mann highlighted the longstanding association between the Aam Aadmi Party and Tata, noting that AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal began his career with the Tata Group, as did Chief Secretary KAP Sinha.

The CM further added, “We may not have financial power but we possess the willpower to overcome any challenge and achieve great success.”

On the occasion, he also shared folklores celebrating Punjab’s rich cultural heritage. Referring to Tata as the “Bhagya Vidhata” (architect of destiny) for the state, he expressed confidence that its presence would help transform Punjab into a truly “Rangla Punjab”.

Mann said that in recent years, a lack of pro-industry policies had dimmed the state’s economic shine. However, with Tata’s renewed investment, Punjab is bound to regain its lost sheen.

Welcoming the company, he remarked, “Tusi ghar sade aaye, assi phulley na samay,” and urged Tata Steel to bring more such projects to accelerate the state’s growth.

Flight bookings from Halwara Airport to commence next week

Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora also expressed gratitude to Tata Steel and announced that flight bookings from Halwara Airport are expected to commence next week.

Meanwhile, Tata Steel Chairman N. Chandrasekaran presented a memento to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on the occasion.