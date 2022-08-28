Tata Steel to set up Rs 2,600-cr plant in district

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, August 27

Tata Steel Limited (TSL), one of the top global steel companies, has arrived in Ludhiana district to set up a new 0.75 MTPA electric arc furnace (EAF) based steel making shop with rebar mill, the government has said. The company was handed over the land allotment letter by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at a special function in Chandigarh on Friday.

The company was allotted a 115-acre site by the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation Limited (PSIEC) on July 14 at the cost of Rs 162.25 crore, the officials have revealed.

The development assumes significance as this was the first major investment that Punjab has got since the formation of the present Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in the state in March.

Sharing details, the PSIEC Managing Director, Kumar Amit, who is also Special Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Amit told The Tribune on Saturday that the new plant would come up at a new industrial park at Kadiana Khurd developed adjacent to the hi-tech cycle valley spread over 383 acres here.

While Rs 24,33,73,350 being 15 per cent of the total land price, in addition to Rs 16,22,48,900 equivalent to 10 per cent of the total bid price (earnest money) has been already deposited besides 2 per cent cancer cess amounting to Rs 3,24,49,780 charged extra, the balance 75 per cent of the total plot price will be payable either in lump sum within 60 days from the date of allotment letter without interest or in five equated yearly instalments along with normal interest at the rate of 9.5 per cent per annum.

The PSIEC Chief Technical Consultant, Joginder Singh Bhatia, said a 600-metre gap between the hi-tech cycle valley and Kadiana Khurd industrial park will be connected by extending the four-lane road that has been developed to provide connectivity to the cycle valley from the Chandigarh-Ludhiana national highway. “The requisite land for the purpose has been acquired,” he informed.

Bhatia revealed that internal development works will be undertaken by the TSL while the PSIEC will facilitate the company to get power connection from the 220-KV grid station coming up in the cycle valley.

The TSL Global CEO and Managing Director, TV Narendran, who was handed over the land allotment letter by the CM at a special function in Chandigarh on Friday, disclosed that a capital expenditure of Rs 2,600 crore will be made in the first phase of the project, which will provide direct employment to 500 and indirect employment to 2,000 persons.