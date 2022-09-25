Tau's jalebi, Namdhari's kulfi big draw

Manav Mander
Ludhiana, September 24
One thing that farmers missed and craved the most in the two-year hiatus of Kisan Mela was Tau’s mouth-watering jalebi and Namdhari’s khoya kulfi. They were seen relishing these delicacies at the mela held at the PAU.
The famous jalebi maker from Gohana, popularly known as Tau, said, “It was a shared feeling. Not only farmers missed me, I was also desperate to come here. The mela is very close to my heart and I love coming here again and again.” Despite incessant rain, a huge rush of customers was witnessed at his stall.
Farmers were also seen enjoying khoya kulfi and milk badam from Namdhari’s. “We make burfi and biscuits at home but what I crave the most is khoya kulfi and milk badam. I enjoyed both today. I missed these during the online mela,” said Livtar Singh from Mansa.
