Tax evasion: 31 vehicles seized

Ludhiana, August 11

As many as 31 vehicles were seized during an operation conducted by the State Taxation Department to check tax evasion in iron and steel finished goods and iron scrap.

On the directions of KK Yadav, Taxation Commissioner, Punjab, and Addl CST -1 Viraj Tidkey, the operation was led by HPS Ghotra, Director, Enforcement, Punjab, in the area starting from Shambhu, Khanauri to Mandi Gobindgarh. Some of the vehicles were caught on information and rest on data mining by using e-way bill portal log in. Data mining was done by using MIS—EWB portal and Boweb portal.