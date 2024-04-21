Taxi driver dies in hit-and-run

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 20

In a hit-and-run case reported on Friday night, a speeding Mahindra Pik-Up vehicle hit a taxi driver in front of the Khanna SSP’s office and killed him on the spot. After the mishap, the errant driver fled the scene.

The deceased was identified as Sagar Mander (46) of Turmaric village. He was a taxi driver, working with a travel firm. He often used to visit Delhi. Around 10.30 pm, Sagar, after giving the firm’s car to another driver, was crossing the service lane when the vehicle hit him from the rear and left the scene. A case has been registered.

