TCY celebrates 25 years

Tribune News Service

TCY, the provider of personalised learning and test prep management systems, celebrated its 25th anniversary recently.

From its humble beginnings in 1998, the company has revolutionised the EdTech sector, touching the lives of students and educators in over 20 countries.

At the 25th anniversary event, the TCY team celebrated the company’s success and growth. CEO Kamal Wadhera delivered expressed gratitude to every team member for their dedication to TCY and for making its journey a learning experience.