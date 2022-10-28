Tea vendor was strangled to death: Autopsy report

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 27

Over a week after the mysterious death of a tea vendor, Rachpal Singh, of Gill village, the report of the post-mortem examination of the deceased termed it a case of murder.

The Sadar police yesterday registered a murder case against unidentified persons.

Complainant Manjit Singh of the Dhandra road area told the police that his father runs a tea vend in a factory at Alamgir. On October 14, his father went to the factory in the morning but did not return. A missing complaint was lodged at the Sadar police station.

On October 18, his father’s body was found in the agricultural fields at Gill village. Then, as per the preliminary probe of the police, it was considered as a natural death. Hence, inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC were initiated by the police, he said.

Two days ago when the autopsy report of his father was received, strangulation was mentioned as the cause of death, after which the police registered a case of murder against unidentified persons.

ASI Satwinder Singh said a probe to identify the killers of the man was already launched and soon the suspects would be arrested.