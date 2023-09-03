Teacher dies by suicide at village govt primary school

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 2

A schoolteacher, Simranjeet Kaur (22), a resident of Tanda, died by suicide by hanging herself in a classroom of Government Primary School in Panjgarain village today.

Deceased’s father Mohan Singh said Simranjeet had completed ETT course and was working as a private teacher at a government school in Panjgarain village for the past one year. She was a bright student, who was also pursuing her BA.

He was shocked to know why the victim took the extreme step.

Sources said the school ended at 2 pm and all students left for their homes. Following which, the teacher went to a classroom and eneded her life by hanging herself with a dupatta from the ceiling fan.

A person who came to pick up children from the school saw the woman hanging from the fan and raised the alarm. The school principal and staff rushed to the scene and brough her down but it was too late.

Samrala DSP Jaspinder Singh also reached the scene and began questioning her family members. But the reason behind her death remains unclear.

The police have seized the victim’s mobile phone. Later, the body was sent for autopsy.

School principal Meenu Rani said: “Since the deceased was not taking repeated phone calls of her sister, the latter called me and I made her talk to Simranjeet. The victim seemed to be tense due to some reason.”