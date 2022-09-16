Teacher feted for thwarting loot bid

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 15

The woman who bravely fought with snatchers outside her house on the Peerkhana road in Khanna on Monday was honoured by Khanna SSP Dayama Harish Kumar Om Parkash today.

Meenu, a teacher at a Khanna school, was called to the SSP office where she was given an appreciation letter for her act of bravery. On Monday, two bike-borne snatchers had attempted to snatch a gold chain from her but she had caught one of the snatchers from his collar, following which they had to leave empty-handed.