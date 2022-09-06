Teacher's day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: To felicitate the hard work and dedication of teachers, Teacher’s Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Sat Paul Mittal School. Satyans celebrated the occasion by expressing gratitude to their teachers through handmade cards and bouquets. A gala event was held in the Mittal Auditorium. Bipin Gupta, the Vice-Chairman of the Governing Council, graced the occasion as the chief guest. A medley of songs presented by the teachers of Sat Paul Mittal School dazzled the audience.

Jesus’ Sacred Heart School

Teacher’s Day was celebrated with great fervour and exuberance at Jesus’ Sacred Heart School, DX-1, South City, Ludhiana. A special assembly was organised by the students for their teachers in which a street play by grade III students was presented. Speech was delivered on the life of Dr S Radhakrishnan. The role play by grades XI and XII exhibited the struggle teachers underwent during Covid. The programme was organised and conducted exclusively by students. In her address, Principal Kirti Sharma appreciated the students for the well-organised assembly.

Nankana Sahib Public School

Teacher’s Day was celebrated at Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, here with zeal. To experience the challenges being faced by the teachers while teaching in class, the senior students of XI and XII performed the roles of various teachers. For the first four periods, the pseudo teachers taught the classes from Nursery to X. Being in the shoes of teachers, about 100 psuedo teachers performed the roles and tried to understand the hardwork put in by teachers in the classrooms. Earlier the celebration started with the recitation of the path of Sukhmani Sahib. TNS/oc

Spring Dale school

Spring Dale celebrated Teacher’s Day with great pomp and show. On the occasion, the Spring Dale family of teachers was taken to watch a Punjabi movie followed by celebrations. The Chairperson of the school, Avinash Kaur Walia, congratulated everyone and wished them a happy Teacher’s Day. She motivated all them to put in more efforts and make the future of the students brighter

DAV public school

DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana, organised a high-spirited cultural fest ‘Udbahava- Rising with Glory’ as a floral tribute to all the educators on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. The chief guest of the day, Ashok Parashar, MLA (Ludhiana Central) and principal Dr Satwant Kaur Bhullar graced the inauguration ceremony. The zealous students entertained their teachers with colourful performances, sufi songs and skits. The event became momentous when the chief guest joined the students on stage and tapped his feet on the beats of bhangra.

RC Jain Innovative Public School

Teacher’s Day was celebrated by the students of Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School by showing gratitude towards educators who, not only gave them alphabetic knowledge but also guided them every moment. The students showed in their short play through the character ‘Mougli’ of Jungle Book, how they left their parents’ fingers to reach school and how the teachers’ affection illuminated their lives.

Harvest Int’l School

Students of Harvest International School Jassowal celebrated Teacher’s Day with great zeal and enthusiasm. The day began with students taking the responsibility of teaching as an appreciation for their educators. The outstanding student teachers were awarded for their earnest dedication in carrying out assigned duties. The day was filled with games, skits and dance performances.

Educators honoured on Teacher’s Day

Kundan Vidya Mandir Sr Sec School celebrated Teacher’s Day by honouring and appreciating the teaching fraternity and paying tributes to Dr S Radhakrishnan. The day began with a prayer meeting organised by the children, in which the head boy of the school played the role of the principal, the head girl as the vice-principal and the teachers played the role of students. The members of the school prefect council expressed their gratitude to their teachers by presenting beautiful cards.

Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce

NSS Volunteers of Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management (SACCM) organised an event of celebration to mark Teacher’s Day to express their gratitude to teachers. The students of creative forum made handcrafted beautiful decorative cards to welcome all the members of faculty. Principal Dr Vishal Kumar expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the students for organizing such an enticing and zestful event.

Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College

Students of Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College organised a function to celebrate Teacher’s Day. Principal Dr Sandeep Kumar along with faculty members graced the occasion by cutting cake. The NSS unit of the college in association with IBS (ICFAI Business School) celebrated the day by sharing students’ views on the day. Students expressed their love and gratitude towards teachers.

Ramgarhia Girls College

The first general assembly of the new academic session 2022-2023 was held at Baba Gurmukh Singh Hall in Ramgarhia Girls College, Ludhiana, said Officiating principal Dr Rajeshwarpal Kaur. To celebrate Teacher’s Day, college students participated in a cultural event. Appreciating the unwavering commitment of the teachers, Principal Dr Rajeshwarpal Kaur thanked the teaching faculty for the contributions they make to the lives of their students.

Inter-school cricket tournament

DCM Presidency School, Chandigarh Road emerged as champions in the inter-school zonal (Sahnewal Zone) level cricket tournament for Boys U-14 organised by the Punjab School Education Department at Doraha Public School, Doraha. In the finals, Saksham Jain played the pivotal role in his school’s victory. He scored 25 runs and grabbed three wickets to steer his side to romp home victorious. Principal Rajni Kalra congratulated the students and their coach on bringing laurels to the school.