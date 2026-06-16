Teachers’ delegation calls on DC, alleges forced drug census duties

A joint delegation of various unions, led by the Democratic Teachers Front Punjab, met Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain on Monday and a submitted a memorandum alleging they were being forced to discharge duties for the economic and drug census.

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The memorandum highlighted census duties were meant to be voluntary but some lower-level offices had been compelling employees, including teachers, to participate against their will.

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The DC issued directions to officials to take action in connection with the demands.