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Home / Ludhiana / Teachers’ delegation calls on DC, alleges forced drug census duties

Teachers’ delegation calls on DC, alleges forced drug census duties

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Manav Mander
Updated At : 03:35 AM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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The delegation of teachers hands over a memorandum to Ludhiana DC Himanshu Jain on Monday.
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A joint delegation of various unions, led by the Democratic Teachers Front Punjab, met Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain on Monday and a submitted a memorandum alleging they were being forced to discharge duties for the economic and drug census.

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The memorandum highlighted census duties were meant to be voluntary but some lower-level offices had been compelling employees, including teachers, to participate against their will.

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The DC issued directions to officials to take action in connection with the demands.

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