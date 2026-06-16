Teachers’ delegation calls on DC, alleges forced drug census duties

Advertisement
A joint delegation of various unions, led by the Democratic Teachers Front Punjab, met Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain on Monday and a submitted a memorandum alleging they were being forced to discharge duties for the economic and drug census.
Advertisement
The memorandum highlighted census duties were meant to be voluntary but some lower-level offices had been compelling employees, including teachers, to participate against their will.
Advertisement
The DC issued directions to officials to take action in connection with the demands.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement