Teachers detained at Dehlon government school, residences

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 1

On Wednesday, leaders of the Purani Pension Bahali Sangharsh Committee of Punjab and the BEd Adhyapak Front Punjab, who had planned to attend the ‘Main Punjab Bolda Haan’ debate at the PAU, were detained at various locations in the district. Members of these unions have expressed anger against action of the AAP-led state government.

Ajitpal Singh Jassowal, a teacher, said he was detained till 3 pm at Government Senior Secondary School in Dehlon. He said they had a plan to join the debate in Ludhiana to express their concerns but he was detained at the school. Questions are being raised as to why police officials were sent to the school.

“Two other union members Bikramjit Singh Kaddon and Gurdeep Singh Cheema were detained at their residences. We condemned this action taken by the AAP government,” said Ajitpal.

Bikramjit said the police arrived at his residence in Kaddon village at 5:30 am. He said it was not an appropriate method to suppress their voices. They were educators not lawbreakers.

A union member said the teachers were detained in a totalitarian manner. He accused the government of engaging in deceptive debates and using misleading posters.

The teachers’ union members asserted that voices of unemployed and contractual employees are being disregarded. They have been demanding the reinstatement of the old pension scheme and the fulfilment of other demands for a long time.

The unions have cautioned the government that if such attitude persists, they would be compelled to launch a significant campaign against the AAP government. AAP would have to face repercussions for the same in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the members said.