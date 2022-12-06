Teachers discuss issues with DEOs

Ludhiana, December 5
A delegation of the Government School Teachers Union met the District Education Officer (DEO), Primary, Baldev Singh Jodhan, and DEO, Secondary, Harjit Singh Khatra, here today. The delegation discussed various issues concerning the department during the meeting.
The delegation said they hoped that affairs in the department would run in a smooth manner as vacant posts of the DEOs were filled by the government. “Various issues were discussed with the DEOs and feedback on matters has been given. We hope that under their guidance, issues of students, parents, teachers and Principals will be resolved for the betterment of all,” said one of the teachers.
