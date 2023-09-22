Teachers, meritorious students felicitated

Raikot, September 21
The Rotary Club, Ludhiana, has launched a campaign to felicitate and support students on the need-cum-merit basis and honour outstanding teachers.
The organisation’s office-bearers and activists, led by president Vijay Anand and secretary Ramesh Kaura, kicked-off the drive by presenting cheques worth Rs 10,000 each to 15 meritorious students of the Swami Ganga Giri Janta College for Women. Four lecturers were also honoured with the National Builder Awards.
Led by AGM Krishan Partap Sinha, the Punjab National Bank authorities announced that they would support the endeavour under the corporate social responsibility scheme.
Ramesh Kaura, convener of the event, said that the organisation had launched the campaign to identify and support meritorious students, who belong to poor families and are pursuing studies at colleges in the city and surrounding localities. He added that recognising outstanding educators would also be on their agenda.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India suspends visas for Canadians, asks Ottawa to cut mission staff as rift grows
Justin Trudeau rules out release of evidence after MEA says ...
NIA releases pics of 10 pro-Khalistanis behind attack on India’s US mission
Probe agency seeks info from public on suspects
Aadhaar not must for electoral rolls: EC
Tells SC will make changes in forms to enrol new voters