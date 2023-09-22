Teachers, meritorious students felicitated

Our Correspondent

Raikot, September 21

The Rotary Club, Ludhiana, has launched a campaign to felicitate and support students on the need-cum-merit basis and honour outstanding teachers.

The organisation’s office-bearers and activists, led by president Vijay Anand and secretary Ramesh Kaura, kicked-off the drive by presenting cheques worth Rs 10,000 each to 15 meritorious students of the Swami Ganga Giri Janta College for Women. Four lecturers were also honoured with the National Builder Awards.

Led by AGM Krishan Partap Sinha, the Punjab National Bank authorities announced that they would support the endeavour under the corporate social responsibility scheme.

Ramesh Kaura, convener of the event, said that the organisation had launched the campaign to identify and support meritorious students, who belong to poor families and are pursuing studies at colleges in the city and surrounding localities. He added that recognising outstanding educators would also be on their agenda.