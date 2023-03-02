Teachers not taken into confidence, says union

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 1

On the lines of Modi Government to promote privatisation, the AAP government was also now coming up with ‘Schools of Eminence’ in Punjab. Condemning the move by the state government, the Government School Teachers’ Union said that before implementing or making the policy, the teachers were not taken into confidence by the ruling government in Punjab.

A meeting of the union under the leadership of its patron Charan Singh Sarabha, president Surinder Puari, general secretary Gurpreet Singh and others was held here. In a joint statement the leaders said that under ‘Schools of Eminence’ scheme, the students from 6th-8th classes studying in secondary schools, will be out and the elementary schools will also be affected.

The leaders said that it was unfortunate that under this scheme, the students from 6th-8th classes will not be able to seek admissions in secondary schools and many government schools will be shut. And the leaders said that in case such schools come up in villages, the students from 6-8th classes will be forced to take admissions in other schools/villages and they will face many difficulties. The teachers said instead of playing with the future of the students, the government must ensure quality education to each and every student in the state.