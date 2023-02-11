Teachers, officials condemn attack on school principal

Ludhiana, February 10
Teachers as well as Secondary and Elementary District Education Officers have condemned the attack on the principal of Senior Secondary School, Lalori Kalan near here.
Devinder Singh Chhina, one of the Principals of a government senior secondary school, said the incident was highly condemnable. The culprit, an employee of the school itself, had attacked principal Pradeep Singh and the latter’s clothes were also torn.
The culprit should be booked and arrested for criminal offense, Dr Chhina said. The victim was later given treatment at the Samrala Government Hospital.
