Teachers protest, demand OPS

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 2

The district unit of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) staged a symbolic protest in front of the District Administrative Office and burnt copies of the government’s notification regarding bringing the state government employees under the new pension scheme.

It is noteworthy that the notification says that a detailed notification will be issued in the future for restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS). The protesting teachers, however, consider the statement a mere eyewash.

Press secretary of the organisation, Hoshiar Singh, and organisational secretary Gurpreet Singh said the government had misled masses by making hollow advertisements.

The leaders said that in the near future, fierce struggles would be waged against the allegedly irresponsible and non-serious behaviour of the government.