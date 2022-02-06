Teachers protest for reopening of schools in Sahnewal

Lovleen Bains

Sahnewal, February 5

Thousands of teachers came out on roads today to protest against what they termed an ‘irrational’ decision of the administration to keep schools closed and continue with online teaching.

Supported by the verbal consent of parents and students, they demanded immediate reopening of schools in order to save lives of students, who suffered the most during the Covid-pandemic. Managements of schools and teachers today protested peacefully while holding placards stating ‘No school, no vote’.

The protesters said if the administration was of the view that schools should be closed for students due to the ongoing pandemic, political parties too should not be allowed to open offices/booths in the town.

Meanwhile, teachers of Tagore International Senior Secondary School, along with their administrator BK Aneja and Principal Kusum Arora, said closing schools was an unwise decision. “When almost every activity has been allowed, why students cannot go to schools? Online classes are least effective for students as they are fed up with one way teaching. Students want to attend physical classes,” they said.

“Students yearn to play on grounds, attend music classes and participate in recreational and co-curricular activities. The online education has ruined their careers,” they rued.

Principal, Shakti Public Senior Secondary School, Manwinder Singh, said, “The administration is playing with students’ career. The more they are allowed to study through the online mode, the more they will be prone to various ailments and suffer physically, socially, mentally and psychologically.” “Overall growth of students has been affected during this period. Further delay in reopening schools will turn them into worthless people,” he added.

“The system of education in Punjab is on virtual collapse. Students, who have to appear for the board examination next month are at their wits end. With practically no interaction with teachers, their doubts have not been removed. Only regular attendance in schools can help students address their studies related issues. As the motivation level has fallen to almost zero, students will not be able to give their best in exams,” shared a parent.

“We are shocked at double standards adopted by the administration. On one hand the public is openly participating in all functions and rallies and children are free to attend such events and on the other hand, the authorities suddenly become cautious when it comes to students attending schools. The administration is mum and bothers least, especially about those students, who are on the threshold of their careers,” said a mother of a Class X student.