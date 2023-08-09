Teachers protest outside DC's office, hand over charter of demands

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 8

The Democratic Teachers’ Front Punjab, Ludhiana district, staged a dharna today in front of the DC’s office here regarding various demands related to financial and structural issues of teachers and schools. Later, it handed over a demand charter to DC Surabhi Mallk.

Organisation’s district president Daljit Singh Samrala and general secretary Harjit Singh Sudhar said today’s programme was made according to the decision taken in the recent meeting of the state committee of the organisation held under the leadership of state president Digvijay Pal Sharma and state general secretary Balbir Chand Longowal. The organisation has asked the government to restore 37 types of allowances, including rural allowances, border allowances, science practical allowances, and science practical allowances.

Demands include immediate restoration of the Assure Career Progression Scheme (ACP), instead of the injudicious NPS bring all teachers recruited after January 1, 2004, under the old pension scheme, stop imposing the Central pay scale to the newly recruited Punjab Government schoolteachers, make all kinds of raw teachers regular in the Education Department with full benefits, merge regular computer teachers under PICTS Society in the Education Department with all benefits. The teachers also demanded release of the outstanding balance of the Sixth Pay Commission from January 1, 2016, release the outstanding installments of dearness allowance to employees of the state on the pattern of the Centre.