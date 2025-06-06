Teachers protest outside PAU, demand implementation of 6th Pay Commission

A large number of computer teachers, who have long been protesting for their demands including merger into the Education Department, implementation of the 6th Pay Commission and enforcement of Punjab Civil Services Rules, staged a massive protest today under the banner of the Computer Teachers’ Sangrash Committee.

Advertisement

The demonstration took place outside Gate No. 1 of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana, expressing resentment against the government’s stance.

Following the protest, computer teachers also marched along Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road to the office of sitting Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Ludhiana West, Sanjeev Kumar Arora. The protestors raised slogans against the Punjab Government and demanded justice for their legitimate rights.

Advertisement

The protestors revealed that despite having held three meetings with Sanjeev Arora in the past month, he has shown no seriousness towards resolving their issues.

Speaking on the occasion, state leaders of the Computer Teachers’ Sangrash Committee — including Jony Singla, Ranjit Singh, Nardeep Sharma, Bavleen Bedi, Harjinder Kaur and Anju Jain — disclosed that an agreement was reached with the Finance and Education Departments on February 3 regarding the implementation of the 6th Pay Commission.

Advertisement

Moreover, a historic judgment by a Double Bench of the High Court declared that computer teachers are to be treated as government employees, entitling them to full implementation of Punjab Civil Services Rules and the 6th Pay Commission. However, even after three months, the government and bureaucracy were avoiding implementation of these directives, they said.