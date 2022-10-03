Teachers raise issues with DEO

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, october 1

A delegation of Democratic Teachers Front from Ludhiana district met the District Education Officer (DEO), Ludhiana, Jaswinder Kaur, on Friday.

The district press secretary of the association, Gurpreet Singh, said the association’s district secretary Daljit Samrala and vice-president Davinder Singh Sidhu discussed the matter related to problems being faced by teachers. They raised the matter of shortage of teachers in middle and primary government schools and issues related to salaries of teachers.