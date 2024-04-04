Teachers request DC to look into matter of availing leaves

Ludhiana, April 3
Punjab would vote on June 1, which would be the last phase of the General Election. In the elections, for a smooth conduct, thousands of government employees are put on election duties.
Recently, the Deputy Commissioner cum District Election Officer issued orders to the Department heads that the employees must not be sanctioned leaves — casual, station, earned or any other such leave (except medical) — keeping in mind the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The Government School Teachers Union here stated that every employee is willing to fulfill the duty with due diligence and sincerely. However, some teachers said there was a need to look into the matter of availing leaves again, as in the past, in emergency situations, the heads had been reluctant to clear the leaves. Some teachers opined that till the time the teaching staff is put on election duties, their leaves should not be cancelled.
