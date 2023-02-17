Teachers take out rally to DC office

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 16

Teachers of various colleges of the district participated in a protest march against the AAP government’s alleged wrong policies. They blamed the government for reducing the age limit from 60 to 58 years for salary grants towards teaching posts in aided colleges.

They took out a protest march from Punjabi Bhavan to the DC office via Bharat Nagar Chowk. The march was supported by the Non-Government Aided Colleges Management Federation (NGCMF), Principal Associations, and Punjab Chandigarh Colleges Teachers Union (PCCTU). Members of the Joint Action Committee submitted a memorandum of their demands to the district administration today.

Dr Sundar Singh, district secretary, PCCTU, said, “The government has made a wrong decision by reducing the age limit from 60 to 58 years for salary grants in aided colleges. As per the government order, salary grants towards teaching posts in aided colleges would be provided up to 58 years of age now instead of 60 years. We strongly condemned this order. In aided colleges, there is no provision for a pension after retirement. The government must revoke its order.”

PPCTU Ludhiana District president Dr Chamkaur Singh said, “The joint action committee of 136 aided colleges of Punjab, which includes members of the college managements, principals and teachers, has been protesting against the government for the last two months but our demands have not been met to date. The government reduced the retirement age of teachers from 60 years to 58 years in aided colleges. Thus, we are forced to mark the protests.”