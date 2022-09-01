Teachers threaten protest if pending demands not met

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 31
Office-bearers of the Punjab State Aided Schools Teachers and Other Employees Union and Punjab Aided School Pensioners Cell have threatened to protest at the venue of the state-level function to mark the ‘Teachers’ Day’ on September 5. They also said that in case the government does not hold any such function, they will gherao the office of the Director, Public Instructions.
Teachers have been demanding implementation of recommendations of the 6th pay commission, payment of house rent, city compensatory allowance and medical allowance at par with other state government employees and government teachers.
Activists led by state executive member Ravinder Jit Puri alleged that CM Bhagwant Singh Mann had failed to fulfil poll promises.
Puri said members of all units have been asked to wear black badges on Teachers’ Day. “In case the government does not organise any such function to honour teachers, the office of DPI at Mohali will be gheraoed,” said Puri.
Activists demanded that the salary of all employees of aided schools should be credited into their accounts instead of the present system of paying through correspondents from management committees being appointed by the government.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim
The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...
Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar
The list also includes absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda
GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K
Overall, it remains in healthy zone but is less than that of...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...
Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered
The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac a...