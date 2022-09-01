Teachers threaten protest if pending demands not met

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 31

Office-bearers of the Punjab State Aided Schools Teachers and Other Employees Union and Punjab Aided School Pensioners Cell have threatened to protest at the venue of the state-level function to mark the ‘Teachers’ Day’ on September 5. They also said that in case the government does not hold any such function, they will gherao the office of the Director, Public Instructions.

Teachers have been demanding implementation of recommendations of the 6th pay commission, payment of house rent, city compensatory allowance and medical allowance at par with other state government employees and government teachers.

Activists led by state executive member Ravinder Jit Puri alleged that CM Bhagwant Singh Mann had failed to fulfil poll promises.

Puri said members of all units have been asked to wear black badges on Teachers’ Day. “In case the government does not organise any such function to honour teachers, the office of DPI at Mohali will be gheraoed,” said Puri.

Activists demanded that the salary of all employees of aided schools should be credited into their accounts instead of the present system of paying through correspondents from management committees being appointed by the government.