Teachers to intensify agitation

Ludhiana, August 17
The College and University Teachers’ Association has announced that it would intensify the agitation against the state government in support of its demand regarding the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations in the state.
Professor Amrit Samra, president of the Government College Teachers’ Association, Punjab, said it had been decided that the College and University Teachers’ Association would take the agitation further under the banner of the Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers, Punjab (PFUCTO). The teachers would hold dharnas and rallies during this month.
He said Panjab University and its affiliated government and non-government colleges would hold an in-campus dharna (within their premises) on August 22, while other universities and their affiliated government and non-government colleges would protest on August 25. If the government failed to declare the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, a state-level rally, under the aegis of the PFUCTO, would be held at Barnala on September 5.
Prof Samra said college/university teachers of Punjab were demanding their rights on a par with teachers in other states where the 7th Pay Commission recommendations had been implemented.
“Even in Punjab, only college/university teachers have not been granted their rightful pay scale, while all other government departments have been granted the benefits of the new pay scale,” he said.
