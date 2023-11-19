Teachers’ union holds protest in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 18

Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers Union (PCCTU) held a protest against the non-implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission in the colleges run by the Arya Representative Sabha.

To express protest, they took out a candle march and raised slogans against the anti-teacher policies of the Arya Representative Council. Union President Dr Vinay Sofat said what would be more shameful than this is that the managements in most of the colleges of Punjab have sent resolutions to the DPI office as per the instructions of the Punjab government. Even the president, College of Management Federation has completed this process.

President of Arya College Teachers’ Union PS Bhogal said that it is very shameful that the college administration is being indifferent. Despite the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission by the government, salaries have not been paid to the teachers yet.