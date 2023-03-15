Teachers up in arms over unpaid salaries

Ludhiana, March 14
Members of the Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union staged a protest at GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sadhar, on Tuesday.
Union’s local unit president Chamkaur Singh and secretary Sunder Singh said teachers of the college had not got their salaries for the past 14 months due to which they were forced to stage a dharna today. It was unfortunate that they had been waiting for their salaries for the past over one year, they said.
The union members submitted a memorandum to the college principal in this regard.
