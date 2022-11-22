Teachers want transfer orders withdrawn

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 21

The Democratic Teachers’ Union, in support of their fellow teachers (in Dhuri and Sangrur) who have allegedly been transferred at “far-off” places, on Monday asked government to withdraw their transfer orders otherwise they would be forced to take the agitation path.

An agitation was held by the teachers at the Mini Secretariat. The Ludhiana unit of the union also burnt an effigy of the state government. The teachers flayed the “autocratic” orders by the DPI Senior Secondary on the instructions of the state government.

Union general secretary Daljit Samrala and vice-president Devinder Singh Sidhu said the real face of the AAP was shown when cases were registered against these teachers and they were sent to far-off places. Their only fault was that they were struggling for the bright future of children, said the leaders.

The Democratic Teachers’ Union, in order to take the students on educational tour in Sangrur, had sat on a dharna to get permission by the department. “The DEO in Sangrur, though gave permission for the tour, but to settle scores, got a case registered against teachers and transferred them at different far-off places,” said the local leaders.